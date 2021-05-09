IAF brings 4 oxygen containers from Indonesia to India

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76s, carrying four cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia landed at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.



IAF aircraft are engaged in several workers including airlifting oxygen containers from other countries and medical oxygen transportation within the country as the second wave of COVID-19 continues to ravage the country.

"Two IAF Force IL-76s airlifted 4 Cryogenic Oxygen Containers from Jakarta, Indonesia and landed at Vizag," according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, an IAF C17 airlifted zeolite (respiratory oxygen raw material) from Frankfurt, Germany to Mumbai, Maharashtra. Two other C17s are bringing 2 oxygen generators from Bordeaux, France and oxygen Concentrators and respirators from Israel to Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

In India, C-17s airlifted 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Pune to Jamnagar, 7 from Gwalior and Bhopal to Ranchi and 2 from Hindon to Ranchi.

"Other C17s are bringing 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Vijayawada to Bhubaneswar, 6 from Chandigarh to Ranchi, 2 from Agra to Jamnagar, 2 from Hindon to Bhubaneswar, 6 from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar and 2 from Jodhpur to Jamnagar," the statement added.

The IAF has deployed 42 transport aircraft for COVID-19 relief tasks, including 12 heavy lift and 30 medium-lift aircraft.

"IAF has deployed 42 transport aircraft for COVID relief tasks including 12 heavy lift and 30 medium lift aircraft. They are used to bring in relief measures, personnel and material from abroad," said Air Vice Marshal M Ranade.

"So far we have lifted about 75 oxygen containers and it is in progress," Ranade added.

India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry on Saturday. The cumulative number of cases in the country has now gone up to 2,18,92,676.

India registered 3,18,609 discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall recoveries to 1,79,30,960.

The country's death toll has reached 2,38,270 following 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours. At present, India has 37,23,446 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)