IAF chief Dhanao innagurates 2-day commanders conclave of EAC in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A two-day Commanders Conclave of Eastern Air Command (EAC) was inaugurated by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, at the EAC headquarters in Shillong on Friday.

Air Marshal RD Mathur welcomed the Air Chief Marshal and introduced the commanders to him.

Dhanoa, during his address to the commanders on the inaugural day of the conclave, exhorted them to be in operational readiness to take on any task to safeguard the skies of the nation.He discussed the prevailing security scenario and emphasised on the need for all air warriors to remain ever vigilant so that any attempt to degrade the operational efficiency of Indian Air Force (IAF) could be easily thwarted.Meanwhile, he also cautioned that while constant vigil must be maintained to counter the physical threat, at the same time one should also guard against becoming a target to propagation of false information through social media.He reiterated that the IAF is in the process of transformation through modernisation as well as upgradation of existing fleets and weapon systems. However, this also brings with it some challenges. There is an urgent requirement that all IAF personnel adapt themselves to the rapidly changing inventory and associated high technology.He also conveyed his appreciation on successful completion of various exercises conducted by the EAC headquarters. (ANI)