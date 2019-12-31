IAF chief inducts light utility Dornier aircraft

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria inducted light utility Dornier aircraft into the 41 Squadron, which flew Otters, during a ceremony at the Air Force Station in Palam on Tuesday.

The modified Dornier 228 aircraft have been acquired to undertake in-house calibration of navigational aids available after the implementation of modernised airfield infrastructure at IAF bases.

The IAF in 2015 had signed a contract to purchase 14 Dornier aircraft, which are flight inspection system planes, for Rs 1,090 crore from state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"While the first aircraft was delivered on November 19, the second is expected to be delivered in early 2020," IAF said in a statement. The 19-seater HAL Dornier 228 aircraft is a highly versatile multi-purpose light transport aircraft. It has been developed specifically to meet the manifold requirements of utility and commuter transport, third level services and air-taxi operations, coast guard duties and maritime surveillance. sk/arm