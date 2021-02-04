IAF Chief meets Sudanese Cdr of Air Force to enhance bilateral cooperation, training mechanisms

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday met Lt Gen Issameldin Saeid Koko Abdalrrahman, Commander of Air Force, Sudan and discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation and training mechanisms between the two Air Forces.



"CAS met with Lt Gen Issameldin Saeid Koko Abdalrrahman, Cdr of Air Force, Sudan & discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation and training mechanisms between the two Air Forces," tweeted IAF.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bhadauria during an inaugural session of Chief of the Air Staff Conclave at Aero India-2021 in Bengaluru said that IAF has been at the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"India and IAF are conscious of responsibility shared with our friends and partners in responding to calls for assistance in wake of natural disasters and calamities. IAF with its potent strategic airlift capability has been at forefront of HADR missions in this region," he said.

Moreover, India had welcomed the removal of Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism in November 2020 as well as it also welcomed normalisation of Sudan's relations with Israel.

Sudan has become the third Arab nation after UAE and Bahrain to normalise relations with Israel. (ANI)