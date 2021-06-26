IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria arrives on a 3-day visit to Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 26 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria arrived in Dhaka for a three-day visit on the invitation of Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force, said the High Commission of India in Bangladesh on Saturday.



"Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC arrived in Dhaka today for a 3-day visit on invitation of COAS, Bangladesh Air Force His 2nd visit to Bangladesh on assuming command of Indian Air Force," India in Bangladesh wrote in a tweet.

The visit comes after the Bangladesh government announced a nationwide 'hard lockdown' from Monday for seven days in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases.

In a notification on Friday, the Information Ministry said that all government and private offices, except for emergency services will remain closed during the lockdown, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Bangladesh reported 4,334 new COVID-19 cases and 77 more deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 883,138 and the death toll at 14,053. (ANI)

