IAF demonstrated its resolve, capability in punching the perpetrators of terrorism: Air Chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Emphasing that the 'force is vigilant to the existing sub-conventional threat', Air Chief RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday said that in the year gone by, the force demonstrated its resolve and capability to hit the perpetrators of terrorism.

"In the recent years, the geopolitical environment has been rapidly changing and uncertainties have created numerous challenges in the national security," the IAF chief said during his address on Air Force Day at Hindon Air Base."It is extremely important that we are vigilant to the existing sub-conventional threat. In the year gone by, IAF demonstrated its resolve and the capability in punching the perpetrators of terrorism and we need to be prepared to meet any contingency that challenges the defence of our country," he said.The IAF Chief also acknowledged the contribution of all the personnel who he said silently and professionally contributed to the airstrikes at the terror camp in Balakot."We acknowledge the contribution of all the personnel of commands involved, stations and units who silently and professionally contributed to the airstrikes carried out at the terrorist camps at Balakot earlier this year," he said.Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman of IAF who shot down a PAF F-16 during a dogfight on February 27 earlier this year, will fly MiG-21 Bison aircraft over Air Force Day parade today at Hindon Air Base.Three Mirage 2000 aircraft and two Su-30MKI fighter aircraft will also fly in 'Avenger formation'. The Planes are being flown by pilots who took part in Balakot airstrike.Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated 87th anniversary on Air Force Day 2019 at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria were present at the event. (ANI)