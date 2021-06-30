IAF gives NOC for expansion of Darbhanga airport

Confirming the development, State Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha posted the NOC received from IAF Group Captain and Station Commander Tushar Agrawal on social media.

Patna, June 30 (IANS) The work to expand the Darbhanga airport is likely to commence soon after the Indian Air Force (IAF) gave a no objection certificate (NOC) to Bihar government to acquire land adjoining the IAF station there.

"We are extremely happy that the IAF has given the no objection certificate to the state government. The Bihar government will soon start the land acquisition process to construct a terminal building and other essential facilities to cater to the passengers," Jha said.

As per the NOC, the acquisition of 78 acres of civil land in two pockets of Darbhanga airport outside the IAF station has been deliberated at the appropriate level.

The process of land acquisition by the state may be commenced, it said.

Due to unavailability of land, the Darbhanga airport does not have a proper parking facility. Once the 78 acres of land is acquired, parking trouble will end at the airport. At present, several passengers park their vehicles on the adjoining roads before entering the terminal building.

The Darbhanga airport is close to the China border and it is 1.5 times bigger than the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.

It is the only airport in North Bihar to cater to the passengers from the adjoining Sitamadhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, East Champaran and West Champaran areas.

--IANS

ajk/arm