  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. IAF Group commander killed in fatal MiG-21 aircraft crash

IAF Group commander killed in fatal MiG-21 aircraft crash

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Mar 17th, 2021, 13:37:08hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): One Group Captain has lost his life after a MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force was involved in a fatal accident on Wednesday morning, said the Indian Air Force.

"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members," the Indian Air Force said.
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident, the IAF said. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features