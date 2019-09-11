IAF inducts second AEW&C aircraft into inventory

Bhisiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday formally inducted the second Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft into its inventory during a ceremony held at Bhisiana Air Force Station here.

"Air Marshal R Nambiar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command was the Chief Guest of the event. He was handed over the keys of the aircraft by Dr S Guruprasad DS and Director General (PC&SI) of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO)," said an official statement.The AEW&C system is an indigenously developed and produced airborne surveillance system by the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), DRDO."The system is mounted on an Embraer-145 aircraft and has been designed specifically to suit the operational requirements of the IAF. The AEW&C aircraft is a proverbial 'Eye in the Sky' and derives its combat capability from a state-of-the-art integrated system comprising of multiple sensors, giving it an ability to pick up low-level targets deep inside the enemy's airspace," the statement said."The aircraft is also capable of air-to-air refuelling which significantly enhances its on-station operational endurance," it added.The first AEW&C aircraft was inducted into the IAF on 14 Feb 2017 during the Aero India-2017 held at Bengaluru."The aircraft has since provided Air Defence surveillance and control from the mountainous terrains of Jammu and Kashmir through the deserts of Rajasthan and stretching to the Rann of Kutch," it said.It also took part in all major exercises conducted by IAF over the last two years. The AEW&C aircraft also participated in Ex-Cope India 2018, where it controlled both Indian and US fighters. (ANI)