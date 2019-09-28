IAF Mi-17 helicopter takes part in Exercise MAITREE 2019

Umroi (Meghalaya) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): An Indian Airforce Mi-17 helicopter took part in the Indo-Thailand Joint exercise 'Maitree' at Umroi Military station on Friday.



The helicopter inserted mixed sticks comprised of Indian Army and Royal Thai Army soldiers into mock operational area, an IAF official stated.

The helicopter flew tactically and the troops were given practice of "low hover jump" from the helicopter.

"The sticks dismounted tactically and secured the Drop Zone. After all the sticks were successfully inducted, the troops regrouped, re-established Command and Control and moved tactically for the next training assignment," the official added.

The annual bilateral Indian Army and Royal Thailand Army Joint Military Exercise MAITREE-2019 commenced at Umroi in Meghalaya on September 16.

The exercise aims at the training troops in Counter-Terrorism operation in both jungle terrain and urban scenario. (ANI)

