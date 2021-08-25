IAF MiG-21 crashes in Barmer, pilot ejects safely

Jaipur, Aug 25 (IANS) A MiG-21 fighter jet, on a training sortie, crashed near a village in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening but the pilot managed to eject safely, the Indian Air Force said.

The IAF, in a tweet, said: "At around 1730 hrs today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely.