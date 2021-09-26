IAF officer arrested in TN on rape complaint by woman colleague

Flight Lieutenant Amitesh, 29, was arrested from the IAF campus near the Race Course, Coimbatore, where he undergoing a training programme.

Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was arrested on Sunday in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, following charges of rape levelled by his colleague.

Police said that the woman had approached the Woman Police Station at Coimbatore, complaining that she was raped in her sleep. She had reportedly filed a complaint with the IAF authorities two weeks ago but no action was taken.

The woman IAF officer got injured while playing a game on September 10 and had taken medication and fell asleep and when she woke up, she was allegedly being sexually abused.

Coimbatore City police arrested Amitesh on Sunday under charges of rape. He was sent to judicial custody, and lodged at Udumalpet jail.

Amitesh's lawyer has argued that the Coimbatore police does not have any authority to conduct an investigation against the IAF officer and called for a trial at a defence court.

--IANS

aal/vd