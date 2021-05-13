IAF planes ferry 323 oxygen concentrators to Goa: Shripad Naik

A statement issued by Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik's office said that the oxygen concentrators and medical equipment were flown to Goa at the request of the state government.

Panaji, May 13 (IANS) The Indian Air Force ferried 323 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment to Goa, which has been facing oxygen shortage over the last few weeks, which has caused the death of 26 patients on Tuesday alone.

"In view of the growing corona infestation in Goa and the growing stress on the medical system, the Goa government on Wednesday evening called on Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik and asked for help. Naik took immediate steps in that direction and today Air Force aircraft arrived in Goa with 323 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipments," the statement said.

"All the states, including Goa, are facing this major epidemic. Oxygen scarcity has been a headache for the government. The need for oxygen is increasing day by day. The Union government is making every effort to meet the demands of the states," the statement quoted Naik as saying.

Naik is a Lok Sabha MP from the North Goa parliamentary constituency.

--IANS

maya/ash