IAF Sarang helicopter performs at MAKS-2021 air show in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], July 19 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) Sarang helicopter Display team performed at the MAKS-2021 air show in Moscow on Monday.



The IAF aerobatic team Sarang (Peacock), will be participating in the MAKS-2021 International Air Show, which will be held from July 20 to 25 at the Gromov Flight Research Institute's airfield in Zhukovsky, near Moscow.

Earlier, Sarang had on its Twitter handle published pictures of the HAL manufactured Dhruv helicopter being loaded into C-17 strategic transport aircraft from the Indian Air Force base at Yelahanka near Bengaluru.

MAKS 2021 is only the second major in-person trade airshow to go ahead since the coronavirus pandemic. The previous edition of the bi-annual international event was held in 2019.

Pegged as one the world's largest aviation forums, the mega event will provide a grand forum to the local as well as global aviation firms to showcase cutting-edge technologies, platforms and systems from the aerospace domain.

Airbus will be bringing its A350-1000 to the event for the first time, but it is Russia's own aerospace industry that will take centrestage, with the Sukhoi Su-35 and Su-57E expected to be highlights of the flying display.

Participating teams will include the Russian Knights, Swifts, Russian Falcons and Berkuts from the Russian Air Force and the civilian First Flight aerobatic team. (ANI)

