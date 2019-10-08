IAF symbol of valour and courage: Amit Shah on Air Force Day

New Delhi [India], Oct 08 (ANI): Saluting the Indian Air Force heroes and their families on the occasion of 87th Air Force Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that IAF is a 'symbol of valour and courage'.

"Indian Air Force is a symbol of valor and courage. On Air Force Day, I salute our Air Force heroes and their families. Entire nation is proud of your dedication and commitment to safeguard our motherland," Shah tweeted.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude to the "air warriors and their families" and stated that the IAF continues to serve the country with "utmost dedication and excellence".

"Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The IAF celebrated Air Force Day, its 87th anniversary, at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria were present at the event. (ANI)