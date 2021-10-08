IAF synonymous with courage, diligence, professionalism: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extend his greetings to air warriors and their families on Air Force Day and said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism.



Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges."

On the occasion of Air Force Day, the Indian Air Force will proudly celebrate its 89th anniversary today.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.

The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic. (ANI)

