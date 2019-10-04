IAF to showcase Apache, Chinook choppers on Air Force Day

The Air Force Day celebrations will be held with a spectacular air show at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on October 8.

The IAF had inducted eight Apache attack choppers in September. The choppers have been stationed at the Ambala Air Force station.

"Vintage aircraft including the Tigermoth and the Dakota will also be showcased at the event besides other aircraft," said a senior IAF official.

In March this year, the IAF had also inducted the advanced heavy lift Chinook helicopters.

On Air Force Day on October 8 - which also happens to be Dussehra this year - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will receive the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets to be acquired by IAF, in France. Singh will also fly a sortie on a two-seater trainer Rafale jet in France on the occasion.