IAF's Sarang team to take part in MAKS air show in Russia

The air show is a biennial fixture and this year's edition is scheduled from July 20 to July 25 at the Zhukovsky International Airport.

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Indian Air Force's Sarang helicopter display team is all set to perform for the first time at the MAKS international air show in Russia.

This is the first occasion when the Sarang Team is performing its four helicopter aerobatics display in Russia, with its 'Made in India' 'Dhruv' Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH).

These HAL manufactured machines have hinge-less rotors and are equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, which makes them extremely suitable for military aviation. Apart from the IAF, the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard also operate this helicopter.

The Sarang Team was formed in 2003 at Bengaluru, and its first international display was at the Asian Aerospace Airshow at Singapore in 2004.

Since then, Sarang has represented Indian aviation at air shows and ceremonial occasions in the UAE, Germany, the UK, Bahrain, Mauritius and Sri Lanka till date.

Apart from aerobatics displays at national and international venues, the team has also taken active part in numerous Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions like Op Rahat in Uttarakhand in 2013, Cyclone Ockhi in Kerala in 2017 and Op Karuna flood relief in Kerala in 2018.

--IANS

sk/vd