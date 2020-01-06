IANS-CVoter survey results bring cheer to AAP camp

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Reactions to IANS-CVoter Delhi Poll Tracker survey results have drawn mixed reactions from the principal political players in Delhi. The projections of the survey show that if elections are held now, the AAP would storm back to power.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the poll schedule for the 70-seat Delhi legislative assembly. Polling will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Predictably, the ruling AAP has reacted with glee over the survey results which give it between 54 and 64 seats. The initial projections prompted AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh to predict that the party's final tally will surpass the 67-seat mark it had notched in 2015.

Singh tweeted in Hindi, "If this is the result of the first survey, imagine what will happen as we move closer to the polling date. This time we will cross 67 seats." BJP national secretary R.P. Singh told IANS, "The results of elections will be the other way round. The AAP will end up with eight seats while the BJP will win 59 seats." Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress also put on a brave face. "The party is preparing for the elections in Delhi. In Lok Sabha polls, our vote percentage has increased. The predictions of opinion polls have fallen flat in Maharashtra and Haryana, the prediction of survey agencies were misleading," he said. pvn/arm