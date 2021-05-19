IAS officer Janardhan Reddy to head TSPSC

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao appointed chairman and members of the Commission.

Janardhan Reddy is currently working as Principal Secretary (Agriculture), Government of Telangana.

Hyderabad, May 19 (IANS) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer B. Janardhan Reddy was Wednesday appointed as the chairman of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

According to Chief Minister's Office, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has accepted the proposals sent by the chief minister.

Ramavath Dhan Singh, retired engineer-in-chief, public health, Prof B Lingareddy, professor and head, department of physics, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Kotla Aruna Kumari, Special Grade Deputy Collector), Sumithra Anand Tanoba, Telugu Pandit), Karam Ravinder Reddy, retired government employee), Aravelli Chandrashekhar Rao, Ayurvedic doctor and R Satyanarayana, journalist are the members of TSPSC.

The chief minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue the orders in this regard.

