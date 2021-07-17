IAS officer lodges police complaint against Bihar CM, others

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 18 (ANI): An IAS officer on Saturday stunned the Bihar administration when he reached a police station with a complaint seeking lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several top officials.



Sudhir Kumar, a 1987 batch IAS officer, arrived in the Gardanibagh Police Station to file an FIR against 21 persons, including Bihar Chief Minister and former Senior Superintendent of Police

(SSP) Manu Maharaj.

The IAS officer was at the police station for four hours but an FIR was not registered on Saturday.

"I have been waiting since 12 pm but FIR has not been filed yet. I have only received a receipt from Gardanibagh's SC/ST PS. The case is related to fraud and creation of fake papers and evidence against CM Nitish Kumar and others," Sudhir told media personnel here.

Sudhir refused to leave the police station campus without filing an FIR, then Station House Officer (SHO) received the complaint.

"We have received the application of Sudhir Kumar. A receipt has been made available to him. We are yet to read the content of the application. Further action will be taken after reading the content," Inspector Arun Kumar, Gardanibagh PS said.

The senior IAS Officer has served earlier as the principal home secretary during the tenure of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and is currently posted as an additional member of the Board of Revenue.

Sudhir, who is a prime accused in an alleged recruitment scam, is currently out on bail after spending over three years in jail.

He refused to share further details of his complaint.

Reacting to the situation, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Today, an IAS officer sat in a Police Station for over 5 hours but the police did not file his FIR. Bihar CM should come forward and clarify. Why can't an FIR be lodged against a Chief Minister? CM Nitish Kumar is misusing his post."



Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan also reacted over the matter and alleged that the Nitish Kumar led-government is suppressing the people belonging to the Scheduled Caste.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has divided the Schedule Caste into Dalits and Mahadalits and is suppressing the people belonging to Schedule Caste. Why an Additional Chief Secretary level officer faced problem in filing an FIR despite producing the evidence," Paswan tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)