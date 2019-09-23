IAS officers of 2017 batch call on President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A group of 169 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the 2017 batch, currently attached to different ministries and departments of the Government of India as Assistant Secretaries, called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Addressing the officers, the President said that while discharging their responsibilities, they would have to look at approaches that give optimum results."The officers must emphasize on teamwork and take everybody along and recognise everybody's contribution. And while they do so, they must lead and be a role model. They must also encourage greater people's participation in socio-economic programmes, especially where they are dealing with mindsets and attitudes," the President said.He said that administration is no more about "us" and "them", but only about "us" and "us together". The gap between government and people must go. He said that the officers' approach should be people-sensitive and people-centric.We are duty-bound to enhance "Ease of Living" for our people, the President said.President Kovind also remarked that the IAS officers are at the cutting-edge of implementation and their role is paramount if India is to transform itself to a USD 5 trillion economy. (ANI)