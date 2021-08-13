I&B Ministry plans to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' under Jan Bhagidari

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) With the aim to ensure wide participation and awareness about the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday said that it has planned a series of innovative programmes to celebrate the Mahotsav under the overall spirit of "Janbhagidari and Jan Andolan".

Under these initiatives, All India Radio will launch a unique innovative programme, "Azadi Ka Safar Akashvani Ke Saath" from August 16, 2021 to recall the contribution of freedom fighters including the ‘Unsung Heroes' of the freedom struggle.

"The five-minute daily capsule based on eminent freedom fighters and giving an account of major historical and political events of the day will be aired in the morning at 8.20 a.m. (Hindi) and 8.50 a.m. (English) along with a National and Regional Amrit Mahotsav theme Quiz," the Ministry said.

Similarly, the DD Network will telecast a five-minute daily capsule, giving an account of major historical and political events of that day from August 16 in the morning.

The state owned ‘Doordarshan' has also packaged a set of films which highlight the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice.

A special series of sectoral programmes on themes such as Start-ups, Defence, Space and Landmark Legislations have also started broadcasting. DD will dedicate a full day of special coverage to Independence Day, including live telecasts from the Red Fort, along with special shows to mark the important occasion.

The National Film Division Corporation will be streaming iconic films like Gandhi, Making of Mahatma, Ghare Baire, on its OTT platform from August 15 to 17.

During the same period, the Films Division will also commemorate the occasion with a three-day film festival showcasing films on freedom fighters and the Indian freedom struggle. These film festivals will be organized in coordination with institutions across the country to reach out to a wider audience.

--IANS

ams/bg