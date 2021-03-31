IBM, Simplilearn to upskill over 20K professionals

The extension is aimed to curate an in-depth, industry-focused curriculum and introduce industry-focused training programmes in Data Analytics, Data Science, AI and Machine Learning (ML), Data Engineering and Business Analysis.

Bengaluru, March 31 (IANS) Technology giant IBM and ed-tech company Simplilearn on Wednesday announced an extension of their collaboration to provide curated learning programmes in Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for over 20,000 working professionals.

Furthermore, learners will have access to "Ask Me Anything" mentorship sessions with IBM leaders, IBM hackathons for intensive problem-solving sessions and customised masterclass sessions to share experiences and real-time scenarios.

"Through our enhanced collaboration with Simplilearn, we look forward to offering more comprehensive benefits to the learners and provide them an opportunity for career growth in the fields of AI and Data Science," Devkant Aggarwal, Leader, Growth Initiatives, Career Education, IBM ISA, said in a statement.

All learning programmes integrated with IBM's course content will be delivered through Simplilearn's bootcamp-style training delivery model.

"We are excited to extend our collaboration with IBM and to leverage their expertise in one of the most in-demand categories -- AI and Data Science," said Krishna Kumar, CEO - Founder of Simplilearn.

"Expanding Simplilearn's alliance with IBM reinforces our mission of working with some of the most forward-thinking organizations to bring our students the most comprehensive training programmes available," Kumar added.

IBM and Simplilearn began their collaboration in 2019 to introduce four master's programmes with live virtual classes and video courses for working professionals.

To date, Simplilearn has helped more than 2,000,000 professionals and 2,000 companies across 150 countries to get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals.

--IANS

vc/sdr/