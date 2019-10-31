ICCR to organise seminar to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): To commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, Indian Council for Cultural Relations will be organising a seminar on teachings of the revered saint on November 6.

"On the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji, Indian Council for Cultural Relations is organising an International Youth Seminar on "Teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Sikhism's contribution in Universal Well Being"," read an official release.



Around 40 Sikh youth from USA, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Canada, Thailand, Australia, Netherlands, South Africa, Singapore, and Italy in addition to 20 Indian Sikh youth will be participating in the event.

According to the official release, the seminar will include discussions on "Spiritual traditions in Sikhism and the idea of "Vasadhaiva Kutumbakam", Sikhism and its historic role in protecting "the idea of India" and "Sikhism and its culture of service to humanity."

Following the seminar, visits to Patna Sahib, Golden Temple in Amritsar and Hazur Saheb in Maharashtra will be undertaken by the delegates. (ANI)

