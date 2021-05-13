ICG warns fishermen as cyclone likely to hit Western coast

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): In view of the cyclone building up over the Arabian Sea, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) issued an advisory to the Fisheries Department to warn the fishermen not to proceed to sea and also to return to the nearest harbour, said officials.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is forming over the Arabian Sea and that it may gradually turn into a cyclone over the east-central Arabian Sea by May 16. The cyclone is likely to impact areas including the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered the suspension of fishing activity on the coasts.

"IMD issued a warning for a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea that is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm. Although Kerala will not be in its path. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur on May 14 and 15. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) held preparedness meetings with Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guard and NDRF. Fishing activity has been suspended, said the chief minister.

If the cyclone hits the Western coast, then it will be the first cyclonic storm in the country in 2021. (ANI)

