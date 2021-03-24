ICGS Vajra to beef up Coast Guard's patrol power

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) The sixth offshore patrol vessel of Indian Coast Guard 'Vajra' was commissioned here by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday.

The ship is sixth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessels built by Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T).

Present on the occasion were Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Director General, Indian Coast Guard, Inspector General of Coast Guard S.Paramesh and J.D.Patil, Wholetime Director, L&T and others.