ICJ delivered 'justice' in true sense: Congress on Jadhav verdict

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday described the International Court of Justice's order restraining Pakistan from hanging Kulbhushan Jadhav as a unanimous verdict saying it has "delivered justice in the true sense".

In a major victory for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday ordered a continued stay on the execution of Jadhav and asked Pakistan to reconsider the sentence.

In a series of tweets, former Finance and Home Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said, "ICJ delivers 'justice' in the true sense of that word, upholding human rights, due procedure and the rule of law."

"A 15:1 verdict is actually a unanimous verdict," he said in another tweet. His remarks came soon after the ICJ put on hold the death sentence of retired Indian Navy officer Jadhav, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage. The ICJ also accused Pakistan of denying India consular access to Jadhav, saying it has not only violated the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, but has also ignored a 2008 bilateral agreement on consular access. In November 2008, India and Pakistan had inked a bilateral agreement on consular access to their prisoners in each others' countries.