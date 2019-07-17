ICJ verdict great victory for India: Sushma

New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was among the first to welcome the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav in favour of India and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pursuing the case.

She also thanked Harish Salve for presenting India's case at the ICJ effectively and successfully and said that it was a great victory for India.

The ICJ on Wednesday asked Pakistan to review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav on charges of espionage and conspiracy against Pakistan. It also said that Pakistan breached the obligations under the Vienna Convention by not informing Jadhav of his rights.