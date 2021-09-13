ICMR, IIT Bombay get nod for drone use from Ministry of Civil Aviation

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday have granted conditional exemption from Drone Rules, 2021 to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B).



The permission has been granted to ICMR for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) vaccine delivery in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur, and Nagaland up to a height of 3,000 metres using drones.

IIT Bombay has received drone use permission for research, development and testing of drones in its own premises.

This exemption shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the said airspace clearance and shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of approval of the said airspace clearance or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Earlier, on September 11, 2021, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia had launched the first of its kind 'Medicines from the Sky' project at Vikarabad in Telangana state, under which drugs and vaccines will be delivered using drones.

Recently, Scindia had announced Drone Policy nationwide and said, "India will be a drone hub globally by 2030."

On August 25, 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation notified the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 to usher in an era of super-normal growth while balancing safety and security considerations in drone operations. (ANI)

