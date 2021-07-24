ICSE, ISC board exam results for 2021 out

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Saturday announced the results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or class 12 exams on its official website. Students can check their results by opening the CISCE website as well as by sending a message through a mobile phone.

Nearly 99.98 per cent students have passed the ICSE exams. The pass percentage of ISC exams is 99.76 per cent. Both girls and boys have secured a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent in ICSE. For ISC, the pass percentage for boys was 99.86 per cent and that of girls was 99.66 per cent.

The region wise results of ICSE stand as 99.97 per cent pass percentage in north zone, 99.98 per cent in east zone, 99.99 percent in west zone, 100 per cent in south zone and 100 per cent in foreign countries.

In Delhi ICSE, 99.93 per cent students of class 12 passed the exam. A total of 94,011 students have passed the CISCE class 10 across the country. The passing percentage of students in class 10 is 99.76 per cent which includes 53.67 per cent boys and 46.33 per cent girls. While 0.34 per cent boys and 0.14 per cent girls failed in the exam.

CISCE has released the results of 2,19,499 students across the country. Out of these 219,499 students, 1,18,846 are boys which comprises 54.14 per cent of the total number of students. At the same time, 45.86 percent i.e. 1,00,653 are girls who passed the exams.

This is the second consecutive year that the CISCE board has released the results of ICSE and ISC students on the basis of internal assessment. Due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, it was decided to cancel the ISCE and ISC examinations this year and release the results according to the internal evaluation policy.

To view the ICSE 2021 exam results, the candidate has to enter his/her unique ID, Index Number and Captcha code on the website. All board results will be released online only.

As per the official notification released by CISCE, the results of ICSE and ISC are being made available on its official website.

There are 48 schools in Delhi-NCR under the ICSE or class 10, in which the total number of students is 5,134. Of these, 5,118 students have passed while 16 students failed in the exam. Of the total students, the number of boys is 2,728 and girls is 2,406.

The number of ISC or class 12 schools abroad is 1125. A total of 88,409 students have been registered here.

