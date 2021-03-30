ICU beds for Covid-19 being increased in hospitals: Kejriwal

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the number of normal and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds for Covid patients have been increased in city hospitals, amid reports that some private hospitals were facing a shortage of ICU beds in view of the rising cases.

In a tweet, he said that in view of the Covid situation developing in the city, the number of normal and ICU beds reserved for Covid patients "is being increased in a few hospitals" and this will "improve bed availability".

Kejriwal said that his government was keeping a close watch on the situation and would take all steps necessary. Assuring people that "there is nothing to worry", he, however, asked to take all precautions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told media persons that his department will review the surge of Covid-19 cases and the availability of ICU beds, especially for Covid patients.

He, however, contended that these reports of the bed shortage came from just one or two private hospitals and that the situation will be corrected.

As Delhi witnesses another surge in coronavirus infections, several private hospitals and one government hospital in the city were facing a shortage of ICU beds with ventilators, according to the Delhi government's Corona' application.

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded 992 new cases, according to the health bulletin, as against 1,904 cases the previous day. However, the tests conducted in the last 24 hours in Delhi were low in comparison to previous days when around 90,000 samples were being tested in a day.

According to the bulletin, four more people died, taking the toll to 11,016. There were 1,591 recoveries on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number to 642,166, it said.

