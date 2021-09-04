Ida triggered flooding kills over 50 in US

Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): At least 50 people were killed in the US as the remnants of Hurricane Ida resulted in heavy floods in various parts of the country.



So far, nearly 25 people have died in New Jersey and 18 in New York state. Several people died in flooded homes and basements, while others were overtaken by water in or outside their vehicles, CNN reported.

Hurricane Ida unleashed catastrophic floodings from Virginia to New England, but especially from metro Philadelphia to New Jersey and southern New York, CNN said.

US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for New Jersey and New York state on Thursday.

The US had deployed thousands of National Guard troops on Wednesday to aid first responders by rescuing trapped victims, clearing roads and distributing food and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. (ANI)

