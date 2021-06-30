IDEMIA's Noida facility awarded GSMA, AFNOR security accreditation

The eUICC SIM -- embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card -- is a SIM card component that lets people switch mobile networks over-the-air.

Noida, June 30 (IANS) Global augmented technology company IDEMIA on Wednesday announced that its Noida plant has become the first facility in India to receive accreditation from the GSMA Security Accreditation Scheme and France's AFNOR Group for its eUICC SIM.

It is a revolutionary technology for cellular IoT since it simplifies global deployment and mobile machine-to-machine applications, the company said in a statement.

According to Rahul Tandon, SVP Mobile Operator Business, recent accreditations to IDEMIA's Noida unit are key milestones showing commitment towards the government of India's initiatives for creating trusted and secured local manufacturing and data management infrastructure for India's next generation telecom and connected ecosystem.

"IDEMIA has invested substantially in R&D to facilitate its telecom partners with faster and accelerated market access in the evolving connected environment," Tandon said.

This is a key milestone in deploying IDEMIA's solutions for mobile service providers, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

IDEMIA is authorised to produce eUICC for automotive and non-automotive markets at its plant in Noida, which is among the world's largest and most advanced SIM production centres.

This can help in securing access control and connected cars.

IDEMIA's automotive solutions will enable customised services in connected and autonomous vehicles that combine digital ID, distribution of digital keys, biometrics for car access, engine start and car personalisation.

