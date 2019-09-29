Idol-makers witness high demand ahead of Durga Puja celebration in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Idol makers are receiving a large number of orders as their business is witnessing heightened demand with the festival of Durga Puja around the corner.

The idol-makers and artisans are giving their best to carve out the most realistic-looking idols.



An idol maker, Ganesh Pal said, "We have prepared eight pieces and six pieces have been already sent to different places and we are still working on more pieces."

"Total, I have prepared 35 idols. We use different types of clothes and other raw materials to carve the idols. We are witnessing good demand and it presents a good employment opportunity for artisans from Kochbehar and Kolkata," Pal said.

The idols are made using clay and mud and provides a good opportunity for artisans to make good money out of it.

Another Idol maker, Rajiv Pal said, "Work is in process and 30-35 pieces of idols are prepared as of now. We are expecting to complete work before Puja on the day of Panchami."

"Special idols are also prepared and ten artisans are involved in work. Work starts at 7 am in the morning and continues till 1 am at night," he said while briefing about the tight work schedule. (ANI)

