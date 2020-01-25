Idols of Hindu gods desecrated in Andhra, complaint filed

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The desecration of idols has creates a sensation in the temple town of Pithapuram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

A complaint has been lodged by S Sattiraju claiming that many Hindu idols at different places in the town have been desecrated by unidentified miscreants.An FIR has been filed under Section 153 clause A,295 (A) and 427 of Indian Penal Code.Pithapuram town Police Station Sub-Inspector Abdul Nadeem is investigating the case.Pithapuram is one of the 18 Sakti Peethams and the goddess here is known as Puruhutika Devi. The town is also called Datta Kshetram and Paada Gaya Kshetram.BJP leader Lanka Dinakar strongly condemned the desecration of the idols and blamed the authorities for not preventing such incidents from taking place in the state."Gross negligence of the authorities in Andhra Pradesh is wooing the attacks on Hindu deity structures and temples. We appeal to the government to handle the situation to maintain peace and harmony by taking charge against the people behind these attacks against Hindu structures," said Dinakar in a statement. (ANI)