Idols, oil lamps made of cow dung prepared by Moradabad women jail inmates in high demand

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): The women inmates in Moradabad district jail have received orders for around 10,000 Lakshmi-Ganesh idols and diyas (oil lamps) made from cow dung.



Idols made by women prisoners in Moradabad and Meerut jails are in high demand abroad as well as in the domestic market.

Moradabad Jail superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said this is the first jail in Muradabad where idols are being made from cow dung. "There is a great demand for idols in the international and national markets. At present, there are almost 5,000 to 10,000 orders," he added.

"Currently, 60 women inmates are involved in making idols and diyas from cow dung. Through this, they are not only getting employment but also empowering themselves," said the superintendent.

According to Sharma, these women are getting training from the Moradabad 'Dyvigya Wellness Foundation'. The NGO is training them and as well as helping them to sell their products in the international market, stated Sharma.

Speaking to ANI, NGO operator Gauri Jain said, "Earlier these women were making woollen products but during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have started making idols from cow dung. This is also one of the ways to tell people about the importance of the cow.

"Women are getting training so that once they go out of the jail they can become self-reliant. Initially, the number of women was 30. Now it has increased to 60-70 in Moradabad and more than 100 women are working in Meerut jail," she added. (ANI)

