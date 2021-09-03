IDP virtual fair facilitates information exchange between students, institutions, int'l experts

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic did impact students' plans to study abroad. Their zeal was pulled down not because of the precautionary travel restrictions and changes in the regulations but because of the confusion that followed regarding international travel rules and the admission process.

The IDP's virtual fair emerged as an all-inclusive information point to resolve all the doubts and queries students have concerning the restrictions and regulations concerning admission processes in their preferred host countries and institutions. This one-platform communication between students, institutions, and international education adds to the convenience of students and their parents.

It keeps them updated about all the latest developments. Besides, it also helps students reach out to the institution of their interest on a one-on-one basis to discuss various aspects of their future study plans. It includes the admission process, budget, scholarships, accommodation, internships, post-study work opportunities, and gathering an understanding of the transition from online to hybrid learning.

One of the most advantageous aspects of the virtual education fair is its accessibility. It provides students with opportunities to explore their prospects in some of the world's best institutions from the comfort of their homes. Both students and parents can participate in the fair and interact with the representations of over 170 world-class institutions from the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland.

It is currently the safest and most convenient medium for both students and institutions to connect from the comfort and safety of their respective locations. Besides allowing students to have an individual counselling session, the event also helps them submit their application ns on the spot for upcoming intakes and avail application fee waivers for various institutions. Students also gain information required for their application, SOP, visa process, and other documentation. The key aim of the event is to create a transparent environment between the attendees and the institutions.

Speaking about IDP's commitment to assist students in their plan to pursue higher studies abroad, Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia), IDP Education, said: "IDP is known for staying ahead of the curve with its extensive network of more than 1300 approachable experts who help students with the end-to-end process of studying abroad. A personal counsellor is assigned to every interested student to help them plan every detail of their study-abroad journey. We have 40 physical offices and 23 virtual offices where students can interact/meet with their assigned counsellors (during business hours) at their convenience."

"We aim to guide as many aspirants as possible. Hence, our virtual education fair is free for all students. The primary goal of the fair is to provide a platform for the students/attendees to discuss their concerns directly with the university representatives via video conferencing. It allows participants to get complete clarity and helps them make decisions for their overseas education plan."

The virtual fair, which is open to all, is gaining much popularity. Last year, the event was attended by over 150,000 attendees from various parts of India. With the increase in acceptability of hybrid learning programs and ease in border restrictions for international students, this number is likely to rise significantly this year.

To attend the event, all that one needs to do is book a slot via the official IDP website. Few days before the event day, the participant will receive a joining link on their registered e-mail id along with the details of the virtual meeting. With the help of an IDP expert at the fair, students can select their preferred institutions and interact with them privately through video conferencing.

Mentioning the current changes emerging in the admission process, Kumar said: "Since many countries like the USA, UK, Canada, and Ireland are inviting students for on-campus learning, we expect a mixed response from students regarding their choice of on-campus and hybrid learning options. However, considering the demand for the emerging fields in the post-pandemic period, most students may explore skilled-based courses related to Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Coding, and Process Automation. In addition to this, courses related to Biotechnology, Health Informatics, Pharmacy, Equipment, Manufacturing, and Health Care Infrastructure are also likely to witness a rise in enrollment."

According to him, this year, the UK has emerged as one of the most preferred destinations among Indian students, primarily because of its attractive post-study work visa (PSW) policies and student-friendly admission policies. The country also extended the deadline (from July 2021 to September 27) for long-distance students studying remotely to resume on-campus sessions in the UK. Besides the UK, the students also prefer the US as their study destination due to its hybrid learning courses and simplified admission processes. Several US universities have even waived the tests like GRE and GMAT for Indian students. Canada and Ireland are also gaining popularity among international students because of their multicultural environments and flexible course structures.

Online/hybrid courses have altered the dynamics of international education as it has made academic courses offered by the world's most premium institutions accessible to almost everyone. Moreover, with various scholarships (many of which even cover 100 percent of institution fees), bursaries, and financial aids offered by the government and institutions of different host countries, studying abroad is no more a non-feasible and uber-expensive affair. Some institutions have even introduced special Covid bursaries, despite offering need-based and student-specific scholarships for students from weaker economic backgrounds. Banks are also providing easy education loans to students.

It is one of the best times to make the most of these relaxations and avail new-age education courses offered by some of the top-notch institutions worldwide.

IDP assures its assistance to students throughout the International academic trajectory, starting from English language proficiency tests to the application process, visa documentation, and accommodation.

IDP's international education specialists stay in touch with students through the virtual fair and help them in each aspect of their academic journey ahead.

