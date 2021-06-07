IED detected in J&K's Tral area

Srinagar, June 7 (IANS) An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected by the security forces on Monday in J&K's Pulwama district.

Police sources said an IED weighing 5-7 Kgs was detected by the security forces in Saimu area of Tral tehsil.

"Bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the IED. The area has been cordoned off," sources said.