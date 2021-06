Srinagar, June 5 (IANS) An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected by the security forces on Saturday in Chanapora locality, on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

Police said the IED was placed inside a box and left close to the police post in Chanapora area.

"Bomb disposal squad has reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off in order to defuse the IED", police said.