IED with 4 'sticky bombs' recovered in J&K's Mendhar

Jammu, Aug 13 (IANS) A major tragedy was averted ahead of Independence Day after Jammu and Kashmir Police, the army, and the BSF, in a joint operation, apprehended a person in the Poonch district and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with four "sticky" bombs from him, officials said on Friday.

Police said on tangible information of the BSF, a joint naka was established at Morh Kotan by police, 72 Bn BSF and the army.

During checking, a suspicious person identified as Mehmood Hussain, a resident of Kasbalari, was apprehended. He was searched and an IED having four sticky bombs and an amount of Rs 10,500 have been recovered from his possession.

Police have filed an FIR and further investigation is going on.

--IANS

