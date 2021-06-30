If BJP comes to power in Punjab, people will get electricity at 5 per unit: Tarun Chugh

By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) promised 300 units of electricity for free in Punjab ahead 2022 state Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh has said if BJP comes to power in Punjab, the people of the state will get electricity at the rate of Rs 5 per unit.



Speaking to ANI, Chugh said the electricity reforms introduced by the Central government will be implemented in Punjab too.

"I promise that the electricity reforms by Narendra Modi government will be implemented in Punjab too. Kejriwal claims that the whole of Delhi is getting free electricity. Ask the people of Delhi whether they are getting electricity for free?"Chugh said.

"Punjab government is providing the electricity at Rs 10 per unit, the BJP will come to power in Punjab, we will provide electricity at the rate of Rs 5 per unit," he said.

Chugh stated that Congress' Amarinder Singh has been lying to the people of Punjab since 2017 and now Arvind Kejriwal is fooling them too.

"Amid the infighting in Congress, Amarinder Singh has been lying since 2017 and now Arvind Kejriwal is lying. Both of them should be practical," Chugh said on Tuesday.

Elections to 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly are due next year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will provide 300 units of free electricity to every family in Punjab if it comes to power.

Making electricity as his pivotal poll plank, Kejriwal also promised to waive off all pending domestic electricity bills and restorative of the electricity connection.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

