If BJP forms govt in Maharashtra, they will make it a Union Territory: Chhattisgarh CM

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday predicted that if BJP forms a government in poll-bound Maharashtra then the party will make the state a Union Territory.

Speaking at a press conference in the context of abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir by Centre, Baghel said, "The question is that without taking permission from the state, it has been made Centrally administered. A way is out for the government to make any state a UT and if BJP wins in Maharashtra then by passing an Ordinance the state will be made a UT."



The Chief Minister also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether the inquiry into Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, started or not.

"On a route where even a bird cannot fly, someone reached with 250 kilogrammes of RDX. Who is responsible for that? Our country lost jawans and families lost their loved ones. But we still do not know who is responsible," he asked.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana are scheduled to take place on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

