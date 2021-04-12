If COVID-19 cases don't come down, night curfew will be imposed in other districts as well: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI): In view of the surge in coronavirus cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said if the number of positive cases doesn't come down soon, a night curfew will be imposed in other districts in the state where it has not yet been imposed.



From April 10 to April 20, the Karnataka government has imposed 'corona curfew' (night curfew) between 10 pm to 5 am in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal.

"I've already made it clear after discussion with the Prime Minister that we have imposed night curfew and if the number of positive cases doesn't come down, the same will be imposed in other districts too. Strict guidelines will be imposed later if the numbers don't come down," said the Chief Minister when asked about the possibility of imposing lockdown in the state.

He added that there had been no discussion about lockdown in the state.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN said the required medical treatment related to COVID-19 is being addressed very strongly in the state.

"People in home isolation have been provided with the required drugs and pulse oximetry. A good number of tests are being done and beds are available as well," he said.

The Deputy CM also said that so far the state government has not thought about the lockdown.

"Both life and livelihoods need to be taken care of. This question should not arise and the Chief Minister has been clear about it. Let's not create fear among people. We're ensuring that both economy and livelihoods carry on," he added.

Karnataka reported 9,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 discharges, and 52 deaths on Monday. With this, the total coronavirus tally reached 10,74,869 in the state. Currently, there are 75,985 active cases in the state. (ANI)

