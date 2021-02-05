If current curbs ease, schools will reopen: Merkel

"The first thing we will reopen will be daycare centres and primary schools," she told a group of parents during an online chat on Thursday.

Berlin, Feb 5 (IANS) If the current Covid-19 restrictions are eased, the reopening of schools and daycare facilities for children in Germany will be an absolute priority, Chancellor Angela Merkel said here.

Merkel was linked up via video with mothers and fathers from all over Germany, who talked about the weeks when the "balancing act between childcare and working from home was only possible with the greatest of difficulty", reports Xinhua news agency.

The Chancellor said she was well aware of the "exceptional situation", adding that she "would never have wished that I had to make such decisions".

According to Merkel, policymakers would try to ease the situation of parents by providing support benefits, such as child allowance.

Entitlement to a payment for parents who lose wages because they have to care for their sick child has also been expanded.

However, the Chancellor also asked for patience.

She said she could not yet give a timetable for when the situation in schools and daycare centers in Germany would return to normal.

