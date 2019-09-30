If Deputy CM of Bihar is rescued by NDRF then imagine the condition of people: Yechury

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said if he is rescued by NDRF then imagine the plight of the people in the flood-hit state.

"CPM expressing grief concern over flood-affected state Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and I demand that the central government should provide all necessary help to the state without any delay," he told ANI.



Yechury said that the same party is in government at the centre and state so affected people should get relief on immediately.

A total of 29 people have died in Bihar due to rainfall-related incidents as the IMD has retained its 'red colour' warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state in the coming days.

Modi was rescued after floodwater entered his residence in Rajendra Nagar, Patna following incessant rains. (ANI)

