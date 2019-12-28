If equipment is faulty, we will replace them: Kota hospital superintendent

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): As the new hospital superintendent, "if it is the case of faulty equipment, we will make a list of the equipment and swiftly repair them," informed Dr Suresh Chand Dulara.

Speaking on Tuesday's Kota maternal and child hospital mishap, Dr Dulara told ANI, "It is very sad that within the span of 48 hours, 10 newborns passed away."

Over the issue, whether the situation has stabilized in the hospital, the hospital superintendent said, "it's not possible that people will not die in a hospital. Sick people are bound to die of illness with no cure."He also said that sometimes we receive severely sick people from other hospitals which we accept even with the limited bed strength.Earlier on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that steps are being taken to resolve the problem.Meanwhile, the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed District Collector, Kota, and Secretary, Health Education Department, to conduct a high-level inquiry and apprise the commission of its report at the earliest.As many as 10 newborns have died in 48 hours at a maternal and child hospital in Kota raising alarms for authorities and the state government. According to the hospital official, 77 deaths have taken place in December so far. (ANI)