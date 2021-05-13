If he cannot source vaccines, Goa CM should resign: AAP

Panaji, May 13 (IANS) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should resign on account of his failure to start vaccination of persons in the age group of 18 to 44 years, Goa Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Pratime Coutinho said on Thursday.

"Vaccination for persons in the age group of 18 year to 44 years was supposed to start on May 1. It still has not because the Goa government has not even been unable to source the vaccine vials," Coutinho told reporters here.