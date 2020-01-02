If Hindus will not come to India where else they will go, Italy, asks Reddy

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said here on Wednesday that Hindus facing religious persecution in Pakistan and Bangladesh will naturally "come to India" and not go to "Italy".

"Why are you protesting? Against whom you are protesting? If Hindus from Pakistan and Bangladesh will not come to India then where else they will go, Italy?" said Reddy.



"Sikhs will not go to Italy," he said.

"It's our responsibility to give shelter to them and to give them citizenship," he added.

Since the enactment of CAA on December 12 last year, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including the national capital.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)