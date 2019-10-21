If I wear helmet, people will not recognise me: Puducherry CM

Puducherry [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday lashed out at Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi over her the Motor Vehicle's Act post, saying that if he wears the helmet during a rally, people will not recognise him.

"When we are going for a campaign on the motorbike, if I wear the helmet, the people will not know who is coming to seek votes. Ms. Bedi does not even know these basic tenets! The Lt Governor has no business of interfering at the time of election when the Model Code of Conduct is enforced" he told ANI.



Retaliating back at the L-G, he claimed that Bedi herself did not wear the helmet while driving around the town about five months back.

"It was not the election time. The same Hight Court and the Supreme Court judgment apply to her too. One person complained against her to the DGP. Without practicing something, she can't preach to others. She should practice what she preaches," he added.

"I saw the tweet by Miss Kiran Bedi with the picture, this is a violation of the Supreme Court's order and the Director-General of Police (DGP) should take action. The Model Code of Conduct is imposed in Puducherry," he said.

He said that the Supreme Court in its 30th April judgement said that for official communication, the ministers including L-G should not use any social media platform.

"National Informative Centre (NIC) should be used. She violated that too, which is amounting to the contempt of the court. She has to face action before the court," he added. (ANI)

